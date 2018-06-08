Please Note: The opinions expressed in Letters to the Editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions of RiverBender.com or EdGlenToday.com.

I’m writing this letter from the perspective of a Godfrey resident, business owner and someone who has been a municipal government employee for the past two and a half decades.

My intent is to advocate for the sale of the Godfrey sewer system and dispel some of the misinformation. I’ve had the opportunity to review the “Illinois American Water” RFP following a recent written FOIA request. Illinois American water through its contract services group is the agency currently contracted by the village to operate the stressed/aging sewer system on behalf of the village of Godfrey.

Illinois American has been operating in the riverbend area for 140 years and was the only agency to provide a bid package to purchase Godfrey’s sewer infrastructure. At meetings I’ve heard claims from an individual or two that they feel a potential sale of the system is just a “cash grab” by village government, I believe the facts paint a different picture.

I currently see an image of struggling village infrastructure plagued by extensive EPA unfunded mandates, regular required plant upgrades and the constant drumbeat of expensive repairs to the failing system, it’s no wonder larger cities like Alton, St Louis and nearly all of the municipalities in the St Louis county benefit from companies like American Water or MSD (Metropolitan Sewer District) to operate their systems in a manner that is more cost efficient to both the consumer and the taxpayer. (I have personal experience of this as I was a former MSD customer for nearly 20 years when I lived in St Louis city and my rates were slightly less than they are here in the village.)

While some say letting a large corporation take the helm of a small-town sewer system (thinking only of their profit margin) is a mistake, I see it as an opportunity for new investment in our community as I believe a large corporation will be committed in getting more of our residents off of septic systems and on the sewer grid, (something the village isn’t equipped to do on their own right now) I also believe a corporation with a business model geared and prepared to make those mandated repairs and upgrades will be more efficient and profitable benefiting our community.

In short, a large company’s goal is usually “more customers equal more profit” while the village’s focus has been on giving “quality service and increased coverage to more of its residents” it would appear BOTH entities have something in common and a sale could be mutually beneficial to its residents. I have observed meetings where a majority of village Trustees appear to share the same opinion that the village cannot continue operating the strained system in a sustainable manner as efficiently as a private company could, operating under a business model designed to specifically do so. When that many sewer committee members, Trustees and the Mayor ALL agree about a singular issue like this, and the need to rid itself of a liability I think we should all pay attention and heed their warnings.

Benefits to selling the system

Connection fees (around $3000) would be eliminated for residential property helping to increase new construction.

Connection fees (from $4800-$6800) would be eliminated on commercial property boosting our economic development.

Illinois American has committed 15-40 million dollars in upgrades and compliance over the first 10 years.

Illinois American has direct access to more resources, lower cost materials, professional engineering services and labor capabilities, far less than what the village of Godfrey can currently provide.

Illinois American would be required to pay real estate property taxes on all the facilities, plants, lagoons & lift stations generating revenue for the village, Fire Protection District and other taxing authorities all while lowering the property tax burden to village residents.

A rate hike larger than 2.5% would be required to go through the commerce commission for hearings before approval. (The commerce commission is critical as it protects consumers and provides “rate payer advocates” specifically tasked in representing residents’ interests.)

Illinois American Water has committed to maintaining their staff and to expand their operational force providing additional resources as they grow.

Illinois American has offered to build a new complex and provide a larger facility for village public works use.

Over the next 5 years the sale would potentially generate approximately 43.7 million dollars in economic benefits to the village from those upgrades, expansion, economic development and tax revenue.

While there are three separate proposals offered to the village for the purchase of the system, (roughly a 15 million dollar, a 13 million dollar and an 8-million-dollar package) the last proposal for 8 million focuses keeping the rates around 30 dollars a month (similar to what they are now) with minimal incremental increases of a couple dollars by 2021 would seem to be the offer many residents, most who of which are older, on fixed incomes would probably prefer.

Either way rates are going up and how much they go up will be directly determined by the actions of the elected officials. And while 8-15 million dollars doesn’t sound like a lot of money to offer for such a large system it is surely a testament to the condition of the aged, devalued infrastructure. For the village to borrow 15 million dollars to make the minimum required EPA mandates on a system that only has an apparent maximum value of 15 million dollars does not seem like a wise decision and is rolling the dice at the taxpayer’s expense.

If the village sells for 15 million dollars it will also be saving 15 million dollars in those future EPA mandated expenses totaling over 30 million dollars. If the village does NOT sell the system you can rest assured that those rates will possibly double (or even triple) by 2021 to pay for those unfunded mandates.

Sincerely,

Christopher J. Sichra – Owner/Consultant Sichra Consultation Services L.L.C. – Godfrey, IL

