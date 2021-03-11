Letter To The Editor: A Vote For Kevin Botterbush For Village Of Godfrey Clerk Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter to the Editor: It is with great pleasure I endorse Kevin Botterbush for Village of Godfrey Clerk. I have known the Botterbush family for many years. They are a vital part of our community. The entire family gets involved and supports the many projects in our community which make it a better place to live and work. I serve with Kevin on the Salvation Army advisory board and his commitment to this board and the community is commendable. Article continues after sponsor message Not only will Kevin bring expertise, dedication, integrity and commitment to this position but he will also bring compassion. Kevin always goes the extra mile no matter what the situation. A vote for Kevin is a vote for you… Kevin will represent you well. Margaret Freer More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip