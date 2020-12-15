With all the dismal news in the world, I wanted to share a story of goodwill. With so many local businesses struggling right now, one local flower shop has left a beautiful impression on a recent customer. My friend's daughter wrote about this on Facebook, and I think it would be a kind, decent story to share with the community right now, as well as highlight a small business in the Alton area.

Here is what my friend's daughter shared: She wanted to buy a bundle of 5 sunflowers. She went to Kinzel's Flower Shop on 5th Street and they told her they didn't carry them in the store, so they would order them for her. When she arrived to pick them up a couple of days later, the owner had them beautifully wrapped and had added a few Baby's Breath sprigs to complement them. She got out her wallet to pay, and the owner stopped her and said they were on the house.

Article continues after sponsor message

Not only did they special order the flowers for her, but they also gave them to her for free! Small businesses are struggling right now, and in the midst of a pandemic, this small business decided to gift the flowers to a young girl who wanted to do something nice for someone else. In the spirit of giving, she decided she wanted to do something nice for the owner in return. She went to two other Alton businesses (Gentlins on Broadway, and Don and Penny's) and bought gift certificates for the kind owner that gave her the flowers. She returned to the flower shop and gave him the gift certificates.

The gifting did not end there! The flower shop owner then made a beautiful Christmas themed bouquet and insisted that she take it with her to display in her home. Even in times of hardship, this is an example of kindness that is much needed in the world right now. This is a shout out to Kinzel's Flower Shop on 5th Street in Alton for spreading holiday cheer!

- Kimberly Shepherd

More like this: