Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, I would like to take this opportunity to response to Richard Long’s letter of March 21, 2012.

Mr. Long states in his letter that a litter problem exists on MLK Drive. While litter is an issue along MLK Drive, I would like to point out that approximately 30 bags of litter were picked up along MLK between North Port Drive and Saint Anthony’s by members of the Madison County SWAP Program. Also, Saint Anthony’s picks up litter along MLK near the hospital.

Mr. Long states that he contacted the Street Departments of Godfrey, Alton, and Madison County regarding this issue and that he was not pleased with their responses. MLK, as U.S. 67, is a state-maintained roadway and the Illinois Department of Transportation has jurisdiction over that road.

I encourage Mr. Long, and everyone else that complains about littering in our community, to do his part in finding a solution to the problem. The Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee hosts two City-Wide Litter Cleanups each year, with the next one scheduled for May 19th. In addition, the Committee conducts several beautification projects throughout the City. Interested parties can also participate in the Adopt-A-Block Program by contacting the Department of Development and Housing at City Hall. Also, people can report littering in Alton by filing out the form at http://www.alton-il.com/abccc.

I would like to thank all of the organizations and individuals that work to keep Alton litter free. The SWAP Program is a true asset for our county and I would like to thank them, and our local PACUP Program, for all that they do in Alton.

Littering is certainly an issue in our community. The only way to resolve the matter is for people of goodwill to work together in actions instead of just sitting on the sidelines.

Sincerely,

Carolyn MacAfee, Chairman

Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee

