I have lived in Alton all of my life. My work with Catholic Charities, as a County Board Member and later as County Auditor I have known and worked with many mayors. I can tell you from my experience, Brant Walker has done an outstanding job as mayor of Alton and certainly deserves to be reelected.

Brant knows business and he knows how important it is to encourage retention of our existing businesses and to attract new ones. Every mayor in recent history tried to attract a new movie theater to Alton and Brant Walker is the mayor who got it done.

Brant has successfully lead Alton through five of the top ten floods and the current COVID-19 pandemic while still investing in critical infrastructure and making Alton a destination.

Under his leadership, Alton has been recognized by the Travel Channel, Forbes magazine, AARP and won season three of the Small Business Revolution.

Also, Alton has been nationally recognized as a great place to live work and raise a family!

Mayor Walker has done great things for the city of Alton and that is why I support his reelection.

Rick Faccin

