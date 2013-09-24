Dear Editor:

On behalf of the Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and individuals that participated in the recent Fall City-Wide Litter Cleanup.

Without the assistance of organizations like the Alton/Godfrey Junior League, A Town Steppers, Boys & Girls Club, Encounter, Pride, Brown Street Baptist Church, Allied Waste, Logo-It @ Langa, Jacoby Arts Center, Girl Scouts, the Knights of Columbus, Riverbender.com, Fast Eddies Fried Chicken, 100 Black Men of Alton, Wild Trak Cycling Club, Greater Alton Community Development Corporation, Youth Build, Habitat for Humanity, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Learning Center, the Alton Police Department, Alton Weed & Seed Strategy, North Alton-Godfrey Business Council, Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Alton Main Street, Friends of Haskell, Alton Little Theater and many individual residents, the Cleanup would not have been a success. I would also like to thank Mayor Brant Walker and 1st Ward Alderman James Ryan for participating in the Cleanup.

I would also like to recognize Thom DeGrand and the workers in the PACUP Program. These individuals were responsible for gathering and disposing of the bags of 107 bags of litter collected by the volunteers and picking up litter along the more heavily traveled streets.

Lastly, I would like to thank The Telegraph, WBGZ Radio, Today’s Advantage, Riverbender.com, and

the many businesses that promoted the Cleanup on their signs and bulletin boards.

The next City-Wide Litter Cleanup will be in May 2014. I invite everyone to join us for this event. I also encourage residents and groups not to wait for the next Cleanup and to adopt areas in their neighborhoods to pick up litter on a regular basis.



Sincerely,

Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee

Chairwoman, Alton Beautification and Clean City Committee

