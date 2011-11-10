Dear Residents of Alton,

As we are all aware, this past year has been difficult for many people and businesses due to the economic downturn. I have a simple request to ask of you this holiday season; please patronize businesses in Alton whenever possible. These businesses employ our neighbors and donate their time, money, and energy to many worthwhile causes in our community throughout the year. The impact of keeping Alton dollars in Alton cannot be overemphasized.

Alton offers a wide variety of shopping choices from a unique antique district to many locally owned and operated businesses in Downtown, North Alton, Milton, and Upper Alton to nationally recognized businesses along Homer Adams Parkway. Alton Square Mall, Oakwood Plaza, and Alton Corners offer a diverse selection of shopping opportunities. After you have completed your shopping list, please consider dining at one of the many eating establishments in town. Many businesses offer sales on November 25th(Black Friday) and November 26th(Small Business Saturday).

When you shop in Alton, your sales tax dollars stay in Alton. A huge portion of the City’s annual budget comes from sales tax revenue and motor fuel taxes which are generated by your transactions. These tax dollars help support our Police, Fire, Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Building and Zoning Departments.

From my family to yours, I would like to wish all of you a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year.

Sincerely,

Tom Hoechst, Mayor

City of Alton, Illinois

