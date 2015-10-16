Collinsville, IL - With 8,484 guests strong in 2015, Gateway Center is ready to host the 2016 Let’s Go Fishing Show and blow the attendance out of the water. The 2015 Show had the 2nd largest attendance in the Show’s 22 year history. Known as “The Show for Fishermen,” the Let’s Go Fishing Show will take place on January 8, 9, and 10 in 2016 at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL.

The Let’s Go Fishing Show is proud to offer a family friendly event with 100+ fishing vendors, 30+ free seminars, variety of prizes, live fishing pond, five local boat dealers, beer garden, and children’s activities. Brandon Gebke, fishing fanatic and 2015 show attendee, said, “The Let’s Go Fishing Show is the best fishing show I have ever been too. You can spend hours shopping the deals and I can’t believe the seminars are free!”

The vendors showcase a wide variety of fishing tackle, rods, reels, trolling motors, depth finders, fishing resorts, float trips, and much more. The boat dealers will display everything from fiberglass to aluminum fishing boats. Chris Engelage of the Bass Militia Fishing Team and Fishing Show vendor said, “This is a great show!”

Cabela’s is sponsoring a live fishing pond for the second year in a row. The Cabela’s live fishing pond is a free, interactive fishing pond for children of all ages. Multiple anglers can enjoy this pond at one time and it is the perfect chance for a child to catch their first fish.

Pro Angler, Todd Faircloth, is a new highlight to the seminar speaker line-up sponsored by Dupo Marine Center. Faircloth has 5 first place finishes, is an 11 Time Bassmaster Classic Qualifier, and has over two million dollars in winnings. When asked why he fishes, Faircloth said, “I enjoy the competition. It’s something I’d always dreamed of pursuing, and it’s really exciting for me. I enjoy it.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Other seminar speakers include: Paul Center of Angling Adventures & Custom Rods, Steve Welch of Lake Shelbyville Guide Service, Walter Krause of Shawnee Muskie Hunters, Joel Drury of I’ll Be Jigged, Nick Shafer of Rend Lake Fishing Guides, Todd Huckabee of Grizzly Jig, and David Maas of DWAZ Lures. Seminar topics will showcase bass, trout, fly fishing, walleye, Muskie, crappie, and hand-fishing. Let’s Go Fishing Show guests will have the opportunity to meet the pros before/after seminars, ask questions, collect autographs, and take pictures.

Prizes will be given throughout each Let’s Go Fishing Show day, including a grand prize fishing trip from Zup’s Fishing Resort & Canoe Outfitters on Lac La Croix Lake in Canada. This vacation package includes a four night all inclusive trip for two to Lac La Croix, Ontario Canada with boat transfers, lakeside cottage, boat/motor (30HP)/gasoline with electric trolling motor, all meals, map routing, daily maid service, and fish freezing for a $2,450.00 value. Kelly Lange, winner of the Zup’s Fishing Trip giveaway at the 2015 Let’s Go Fishing Show, said, “I felt like my life consisted of EATING, FISHING, AND SLEEPING… then repeat… IT WAS AMAZING!”

Additional children’s activities include face painting, balloon animals, and interactive live animal exhibits. The live animal exhibits will be from the TreeHouse Wildlife Center, located in Dow, IL. The TreeHouse Wildlife Center is a non-profit, established in 1979, dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation, and release of wildlife while promoting environmental awareness through education. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be bringing a live fishing simulator for children to experience fishing and learn fishing techniques.

All activities are included with admission. Tickets will be available at the door with regular prices $7 for adults, $3.50 for ages 6-15, and children 5 and under are free. On Friday, seniors age 60 and above will be admitted for only $5. Parking is free. Hours are Friday, January 8: 11:00 AM to 8 PM; Saturday, January 9: 9 AM - 7 PM; Sunday, January 10: 10 AM to 4 PM. Vendor space and sponsorship opportunities are still available. Please call 618-345-8998 or visit letsgoshows.com for more information.

About Gateway Center

Gateway Center is a multi-purpose convention center located in Collinsville, IL that hosts various events. The Center is located 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis, on Highway 157, just north of I-55/70, in Collinsville, Illinois. For information you may call 618-345-8998 or visit letsgoshows.com.

More like this: