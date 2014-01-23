This is a really fun class! Join us on Saturday, January 25th, from 10am - 2pm at By Design.

We will learn to make a "Pod", a small piece that we'll form into a darling hat but the Pod is also the foundation for many, many other styles of hats.

This $50, four hour class includes all basic supplies - you provide your fabric choices.

Call Lillian at By Design, 618-433-1400 to sign up and receive your supply list.