TROY - On Friday, June 11, the parking lot at the Troy United Methodist Church will be turned into a drive-in movie – just like the old days! “We plan our events pretty early in the year and at that time, of course, we were not sure what the status would be for social distancing, masks, etc. So, we played it safe and booked a drive-in movie” said Dawn Mushill, Executive Director, Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce. “We thought it would be a nice balance to still provide family fun but from a distance”.

“Moana” is the movie that will be shown. Tickets are available online for $10 per vehicle and the ticket price includes entrance to the event as well as a nice goodie basket for each vehicle. Note – tickets must be purchased prior to event. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own drinks and snacks as well.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to the Chamber Foundation, which provides scholarships for local high school students. The gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8:15 p.m. Big Papa G will be spinning the tunes and playing music bingo. There will be lots of prizes to win. Elite Entertainment will be bringing the BIG screen as well as the FM transmitter so attendees can broadcast through their FM station.

This event is brought to you by the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce and the City of Troy tourism funding.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.troymaryvillecoc.com or give the Chamber a call at 618-667-8769.

