EDWARDSVILLE - Power has been restored to Source Juicery and its surrounding neighbors on Main Street in Downtown Edwardsville after nearly two days without electricity.

Severe thunderstorms that ravaged the area Wednesday afternoon knocked the power out through several locations down the Main Street block. Despite the impact of sales over the past 48 hours, the businesses are gracious for the opportunity to get back to their operations.

Lisa Hudson, one of Source's three founders, has been keeping their guests updated on their Facebook page with the happenings in the shop since the power outages.

"We plan to be back open tomorrow morning now," Hudson said, mentioning that it will take some time before everything gets cold enough.

