(Godfrey, IL) – Volunteering is more than earning high school credit hours for 15 year old, Natalie Halliday. She is just like other young adults where school work, extra-curricular activities, and social life can take up a significant amount of time. But, Natalie’s contagious attitude and gratitude for helping others always shines. She is a valuable volunteer for Beverly Farm’s development office.

“Volunteering at Beverly Farm brings joy and happiness to my day,” says Natalie.

“It’s always exciting to work on a mailing and know the project I’m working on will be sent to individuals throughout the world,” says Natalie.

Natalie assists with many clerical and mailing projects eagerly and completes them with perfection. She is quick to learn, direct and assist other volunteers.

“Through volunteering I learn about other people, cultures, and gain knowledge of how a business works,” says Natalie.



Many young volunteers learn about office etiquette and business practices through observation.

“When I think about Beverly Farm, I think about helping and caring about others,” says Natalie.

“I know my volunteering impacts my community in a positive way and I find joy in helping out where and when I am needed,” she adds. “Let me know when you need me next,” is always part of Natalie’s goodbye.

Beverly Farm has a long and successful history of offering volunteer opportunities to young people in the St. Louis area, just like Natalie. Any number of volunteer hours is appreciated.

Beverly Farm is a not-for-profit agency which depends on the kindness and involvement of volunteers to enhance our recreational and training programs. Located in Godfrey, IL, Beverly Farm is home to nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual disabilities. For more information contact Amanda Hornacek at 618-466-0367, ext. 628 or at ahornacek@beverlyfarm.org.

