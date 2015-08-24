EAST ALTON — Less than two weeks remain until “Tailgating for United Way,” the 2015 fundraising campaign kickoff event for the Southwest Illinois Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis happening on Thursday, September 3. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.HelpingPeople.org/events or by contacting United Way at (618) 258-9800.

Guests will enjoy a selection of local food, drinks, entertainment and a silent auction throughout the evening from 6 – 8 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Community College’s N. O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025. In addition, a VIP Rams Suite for 18 people including a $500 food and beverage credit, generously donated by Scott Credit Union, will be available to win in a raffle.

Wearing football jerseys or a favorite team’s color is encouraged but not required. Tickets for the event are $30 per person, with proceeds benefitting United Way’s Southwest Illinois Division.

The Southwest Illinois Division serves Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison counties. Nearly 40 local health and human service organizations that help people in the community are supported by the Southwest Illinois Division’s annual fundraising campaign each year.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.HelpingPeople.org/events or contact United Way at (618) 258-9800.

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities. For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.

