ALTON - There’s a new club on the block, and all the cool kids are there — literally. On June 14, the indoor playroom Leo’s Clubhouse had a busy opening day with lots of excited kids and thankful guardians.

“We are a place where children and parents alike can both come in and interact with other parents or other children, and just get the socialization that they probably wouldn’t get at other places besides the park,” owner Madison Massena said.

The playroom is geared toward kids from infancy to about 7 or 8 years old, but any child is welcome. They offer open play sessions at $12 for one child and $8 for any additional children. The playroom can also be rented out for parties.

Massena explained that they have a variety of toys, activities and books. There is a gated infant section for children under 24 months. Older kids might enjoy the train table, Lincoln Logs table, climbing toys or the variety of kitchen and house playsets. The Clubhouse also has a quiet room with sensory toys and a library, which has been a surprise hit.

Massena’s two young children inspired the playroom. She saw the need for a place where kids could “run some energy” and interact with their peers. Unsurprisingly, her kids are already her biggest clients. She said her toddler will often ask if he can go to the playroom, and he was thrilled to make new friends on opening day.

“They came in the door and he goes, ‘My friends are here!’” Massena said. “It got really busy. It was fun getting to see people. It was fun getting to talk to people and seeing them be very appreciative to [have] something in the Alton area.”

As word spreads about the Clubhouse, Massena hopes it will be a place where Alton residents can meet, socialize and, of course, play.

“We just want the sense of security for everybody, everybody to feel like they’re welcomed…just kind of get out of their own bubble and meet new people,” Massena said. “I want it to have the sense of community and family.”

Leo’s Clubhouse is located at 235B E Center Drive in Alton. More information is available at their website.

