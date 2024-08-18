GRANITE CITY - Leon Owens is an offensive and defensive lineman for Granite City High's football team who's feeling confident about helping the Warriors turn their program around after going a winless 0-9 season in 2023.

Owens is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of Month for Granite City.

Owens is a senior who will provide needed leadership and support to his fellow linemen and teammates when it's needed most in 2024, and expressed that confidence in an interview conducted during preseason practice on Aug. 13, as the Warriors prepare to host Triad in the season opener on Aug. 30.

"I am feeling pretty confident that our defense can get it all done," Owens said. "Offensively, we need a little work, but we can get it done coming into our new game."

It was truly not the best of seasons for the Warriors, but confidence abounds now, as Granite prepares for the new season under new head coach Steve Roustio. Owens himself has many goals he wishes to accomplish.

"For me, myself, this year, I'm going to try to help my team as best as I can," Owens said, "and to build a future for the rest of our freshmen, sophomores, and juniors."

He's very excited about playing for Roustio, a veteran coach in both football and basketball, who also was head coach for the Warriors' boys basketball team.

"He's been a pretty good head coach," Owens said. "He's a better head coach than the special teams coach. He's transferred the program a little bit better. He's made everyone a little more happy to be here. And we have a little more numbers than we had at games last year."

Owens' main job on the line is to protect his offensive teammates, and create havoc on the other side of the ball.

"My main job is protecting my quarterback and running back from getting hit," Owens said with a smile. "That's the main job, and on D line, I've got to either put pressure on the quarterback or take up gaps."

With the season opener coming against the Knights, which will be played at Memorial Stadium/Kevin Greene Field on Aug. 30, Owens feels that the Warriors will be ready to go.

"I feel we have pretty good chances against Triad," Owens said. "Our defense, I think they can do pretty good against Triad. On offense, we just need to studying their plays."

Owens does feel very confident about the Warriors doing many good things this coming season as Granite looks to turn things around.

"Yeah, I feel a little confident this year," Owens said. "I hope we can have a good season."

