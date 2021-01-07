ALTON - Leon English, 26, of faces an array of charges after several alleged crimes were committed over the past week in the Alton area.

At 9:44 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020, English was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the 1900 block of Beall Avenue in Alton, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

Pulido added that a man who fit the exact description was in that area and he was apprehended by the Alton Police Department. Alton Police then learned the vehicle English had stolen was from the 1000 block of East Sixth Street. A woman had started her car to warm it up and a few minutes later the vehicle was missing. The woman who had her vehicle stolen immediately contacted Alton Police.

English has also been charged with one count of Aggravated Battery of a taxi driver in East Alton on December 30, 2021. He also was wanted in a warrant for stabbing a family member during a domestic situation, Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said.

“Offices had been attempting to locate him from a domestic situation in Alton on December 29 which he stabbed a family/household member who did not receive life-threatening injuries, but was stabbed,” Pulido added. “Then after he was taken into police custody, there was an incident in our jail on New Year’s Eve and he punched one of our correction officers. He has several counts of aggravated domestic battery in regard to the stabbing and an aggravated battery charge for the punching of the officer.”

Staci McCarvey said the day of the vehicle was hit in the hit-and-run, she heard a loud screeching of tires and came outside and saw Leon had hit her car that was parked in front of her house.

“The car he was driving was stolen and when he hit my car, his car stalled. He then got out and ran in the woods and I chased him. It was dumb, but adrenaline took over. My neighbors heard the commotion and called police. Alton Police caught him after he jumped the fence into the woods by Martin Luther King Boulevard.”

Pulido said the Madison County State’s Attorney Office issued offenses from the December 31 incident that related to motor vehicles and a felony criminal damage to property.

