CARBONDALE – Speaking to voters in front of the Carbondale Post Office today, Democratic Congressional candidate Ray Lenzi urged incumbent Mike Bost to stand up for 12th District senior citizens, veterans and businesses and vote to approve emergency legislation that would prevent the Postal Service from dialing back service.

“We’re going learn a lot about Mike Bost in the coming days,” observed Lenzi. “Will he vote with the best interests of the 12th District in mind, or will he play politics and blindly follow the President’s campaign to sabotage the election?”

Lenzi’s comments came as he embarked on a four-day tour of 17 Post Offices in the 12th District, greeting voters and taking President Trump to task for deliberately knee-capping the United States Postal Service, and causing hardship for 12th District voters who depend on timely delivery of mail.

Lenzi noted that President Trump has made numerous evidence-free claims about voter fraud when it comes to mail-in ballots, questioning the legitimacy of the election. “When have we ever had an American president who says any election that he doesn’t win is, by definition, illegitimate?

The U.S. House returns to Washington this week to consider issues facing the Postal Service. A vote on the emergency legislation could come as early as Saturday.

“Will Mike Bost vote to protect American democracy and stand up for fast and efficient postal service as well as safe and secure mail-in voting procedures,” asked Lenzi. “Well, who knows…he doesn’t meet with constituents or hold town hall meetings or communicate with voters. As far as anyone knows, he’ll fall in line with Trump and hide behind the trappings of his office.

“So, how about it Mike? Are you in favor of American democracy; are you in favor of allowing the Postal Service to provide efficient, fast delivery of mail as enshrined in the U.S. Constitution? Or will you back Trump and his effort to cause interference, inconvenience, and outright harm to 12th District voters?

Here is the schedule for Lenzi’s four-day Post Office tour:

Wednesday, Aug. 19 Thursday, Aug. 20

10 a.m. – Carbondale, 1301 E. Main St. 10 a.m. - Du Quoin, 304 E. Main St.

11 a.m. – Colp, 1501 N. Mayor Caliper Drive 10:45 a.m. – Tamaroa, 11 N. Chestnut St.

11.30 a.m. – Herrin, 200 S. Park Ave. 12:30 p.m. – Sesser, 207 W. Franklin St.

12:30 p.m. – Marion, 205 E. Main St. 2 p.m. – Waltonville, 504 E. Main St.

2 p.m. - West Frankfort, 219 E. Main St. 3 p.m. – Mt. Vernon, 726 Park Plz.

3 p.m. – Benton, 301 N. Du Quoin St. 4 p.m. – Christopher, 110 N. Emma St.

Friday, Aug. 21 Monday, Aug. 24

10 a.m. – Belleville, 120 W. Washington St. 10 a.m. - Granite City, 2350 Madison Ave.

11 a.m. – Woodriver, 161 E. Ferguson Ave.

12 p.m. – Alton, 2350 Homer M. Adams Pkwy.

2 p.m. - O’Fallon, 1111 S. Lincoln Ave.

