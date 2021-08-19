

ST. LOUIS – SIUE men's soccer sophomore forward Oskar Lenz (Hamburg, Germany) has earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Conference preseason team, and the Cougars have been picked to finish fourth in their return to the MVC.

Lenz was named to the 12-person preseason team after leading the Cougars with 13 points (four goals, five assists) during the abbreviated 2021 spring season. He was third in the Mid-American Conference in scoring while leading the league in assists.

The Cougars are making their return to The Valley after spending four seasons in the MAC. SIUE previously played in the MVC from 2010-2016, winning a pair of tournament titles and one regular season crown.

Missouri State was picked to win the league and garnered six first-place votes. The Bears were followed by Loyola and Drake. Bradley (fifth) and Evansville (sixth) round out the preseason poll of the league's head coaches.

SIUE welcomes IUPUI in its final preseason tune-up Saturday at Korte Stadium. The Cougars open the regular season Aug. 26 at Wisconsin.

