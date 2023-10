Please join us tonight!

Every Wednesday night during lent at 6:30pm

LENT: 40 DAYS TO TRANSFORMATION

LENT IS A TIME TO REFOCUS OUR ATTENTION BACK ON GOD. DURING THIS HOLY SEASON, WE ALLOW GOD TO TRANSFORM US INTO HIS IMAGE FROM THE INSIDE OUT BY THE GIVING OF OURSELVES FULLY TO HIM, WHO IS GOOD AND LOVING.

IF YOU ARE NOT DOING ANYTHING AND WANTING TO HAVE A GOOD LENT, WE ARE INVITING YOU TO PLEASE JOIN US EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT DURING LENT AT 6:30 PM IN THE CHURCH TO PRAY EVENING PRAYER (VESPERS) AS A COMMUNITY.

IT WILL LAST 15-20 MINUTES.

GOD BLESS YOU DURING THIS HOLY SEASON.

FATHER JOHN LUONG

