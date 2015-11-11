Leila Jade Pecoraro Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Parents: Joshua Pecoraro and Kelsie Solly Town of Residence: Alton, IL Gender: Female Birth Weight: 7 lbs. 9 oz. Length: 19 in. Article continues after sponsor message Date of Birth: July 18, 2015 Time of Birth: 11:43 PM Hospital: St Anthony's Grandparents: Cindy Solly-Burdick, Cincinnati, OH | Pete Solly, Moores Hill, IN | Susan Rago, Alton, IL Great-Grandparents: Jack and Sandy Mess, Milan, IN | Jerry and Barbara Solly, Clearwater Lake, MI | William Marshall, Alton, IL More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip