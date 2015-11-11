Parents: Joshua Pecoraro and Kelsie Solly

Town of Residence: Alton, IL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Gender: Female

Birth Weight: 7 lbs. 9 oz.

Length: 19 in.

Article continues after sponsor message

Date of Birth: July 18, 2015

Time of Birth: 11:43 PM

Hospital: St Anthony's

Grandparents: Cindy Solly-Burdick, Cincinnati, OH | Pete Solly, Moores Hill, IN | Susan Rago, Alton, IL

Great-Grandparents: Jack and Sandy Mess, Milan, IN | Jerry and Barbara Solly, Clearwater Lake, MI | William Marshall, Alton, IL

More like this:

Dec 5, 2023 - Alton Memorial Warm Hand Off, OB Units Earn Grant To Help Care Of New Mothers

Jan 23, 2024 - L&C’s Annual MLK Jr. Celebration to Feature Keynote by Al Womack  

Sep 12, 2023 - Durbin Cosponsors Legislation To Expand Access To Contraception

Nov 3, 2023 - IDPH Launches New Provider Phone Line In Response To Alarming Increase In Babies Born With Congenital Syphilis

Jan 24, 2024 - Explore This Weekend's Upcoming Events

 