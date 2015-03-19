SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) recently provided testimony before the House Executive committee today on legislation to keep the horse racing industry viable and Fairmount Park Racetrack competitive in Illinois.



The legislation, House Bill 2417 would allow Illinois horse racetracks the ability to offer patrons the option of wagering on historical previously run horse races instead of only live horse races. Historical previously run horse races take place at a video machine, in appearance similar to a slot machine, the video machine displays a horse race from start to finish. The historical horse race is stripped of identifying information to show which horses won or placed.

According to Rep. Dwight Kay, “Making the horse racing industry more competitive is crucial to its longevity. For the last fifteen years the legislature has been unable to reach an agreement to allow slot machines at Illinois horse racetracks. My bill offers an alternative if no agreement is made to provide slot machines at Fairmount Park Racetrack. I am not going to sit back and let an estimated 1,600 jobs be legislatively cut out of my district which is why I offered an alternative.”

Kay’s legislation would help generate more revenue for Fairmount Park Racetrack, the City of Collinsville, and the State of Illinois. While at the same time make the horse racing industry more competitive with neighboring states.



Rep. Kay added, “I anticipate bringing this bill back to committee this session for a vote. The horse racing industry and Fairmount Park has been a part of Illinois’ rich history for decades. I will do all I can to keep them racing for generations to come.”

