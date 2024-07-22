Legislators, Others Provide Statements About Joe Biden's Decision Not To Run For Re-election
[CHICAGO, IL] - United States Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement regarding President Joe Biden:
"No one has done more for working Americans than Joe Biden—and so many of us owe him a debt of gratitude for everything he’s done to improve our country.
"Over more than 50 years in public service, he’s built an unparalleled record of accomplishments. From helping write the Violence Against Women Act in the Senate to shepherding the Affordable Care Act into law as Vice President and from helping guide our nation out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to overseeing historic wage and job growth during his Presidency, Joe Biden has always put our country first and worked to change so many aspects of our lives for the better.
"From the bottom of my heart, I thank him for his effective and successful leadership and for, once again, putting our country before himself. This difficult decision ensures that Democrats can focus on the goal that unites each and every one of us: defeating Donald Trump and preventing another four years of his destructive chaos and corruption."
Bost Issues Statement On Joe Biden Ending His Presidential Campaign
MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement following Joe Biden ending his presidential campaign:
“Republicans in Congress and concerned citizens across America have questioned President Biden’s fitness for office for months,” said Bost. “After dismissing those concerns at every turn, Biden’s allies have now forced him out of the campaign in hopes of salvaging races up and down the ballot. Unfortunately for them, it’s too late. The American people are hungry for change and for real leadership, and you aren’t going to get that from Vice President Harris or any of the other top Democrats who helped create this mess in the first place. President Trump is the clear front runner heading into November, regardless of who the Democrats nominate at their convention.”
IDCCA Statement On Biden Announcement
SPRINGFIELD - IDCCA President Mark Guethle released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden announcing his departure from the Presidential ticket:
“I am holding my head high today for President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, and for America. This November, we must all unite to stop Donald Trump from winning a second term, and President Biden has decided that, for the good of the country, that someone else is the right person for the job.
Joe Biden’s record of accomplishments as our President is unprecedented. He has fought for unions and working-class families – with more people working today than at any point in history. He has invested in manufacturing and renewable energy jobs more than any previous administration. He expanded benefits and services for Veterans, passed the first meaningful gun violence legislation in 30 years, and he saved our economy when other countries continue to struggle to recover from the pandemic. He is a true statesman in every sense of the word.
