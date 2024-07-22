Legislators, Others Provide Statements About Joe Biden's Decision Not To Run For Re-election Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. [CHICAGO, IL] - United States Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today issued the following statement regarding President Joe Biden: "No one has done more for working Americans than Joe Biden—and so many of us owe him a debt of gratitude for everything he’s done to improve our country. "Over more than 50 years in public service, he’s built an unparalleled record of accomplishments. From helping write the Violence Against Women Act in the Senate to shepherding the Affordable Care Act into law as Vice President and from helping guide our nation out of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic to overseeing historic wage and job growth during his Presidency, Joe Biden has always put our country first and worked to change so many aspects of our lives for the better. "From the bottom of my heart, I thank him for his effective and successful leadership and for, once again, putting our country before himself. This difficult decision ensures that Democrats can focus on the goal that unites each and every one of us: defeating Donald Trump and preventing another four years of his destructive chaos and corruption." Bost Issues Statement On Joe Biden Ending His Presidential Campaign MURPHYSBORO – U.S. Representative Mike Bost (IL-12) today released the following statement following Joe Biden ending his presidential campaign: “Republicans in Congress and concerned citizens across America have questioned President Biden’s fitness for office for months,” said Bost. “After dismissing those concerns at every turn, Biden’s allies have now forced him out of the campaign in hopes of salvaging races up and down the ballot. Unfortunately for them, it’s too late. The American people are hungry for change and for real leadership, and you aren’t going to get that from Vice President Harris or any of the other top Democrats who helped create this mess in the first place. President Trump is the clear front runner heading into November, regardless of who the Democrats nominate at their convention.” IDCCA Statement On Biden Announcement SPRINGFIELD - IDCCA President Mark Guethle released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden announcing his departure from the Presidential ticket: “I am holding my head high today for President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party, and for America. This November, we must all unite to stop Donald Trump from winning a second term, and President Biden has decided that, for the good of the country, that someone else is the right person for the job. Joe Biden’s record of accomplishments as our President is unprecedented. He has fought for unions and working-class families – with more people working today than at any point in history. He has invested in manufacturing and renewable energy jobs more than any previous administration. He expanded benefits and services for Veterans, passed the first meaningful gun violence legislation in 30 years, and he saved our economy when other countries continue to struggle to recover from the pandemic. He is a true statesman in every sense of the word. Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez Commends President Biden for His Service to the Country CHICAGO — With news of President Biden no longer campaigning for re-election, Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez issued the following statement about his legacy: “Today, we express our deepest gratitude to President Joe Biden for his unwavering service and dedication to our nation. Under his leadership, President Biden navigated some of the most challenging times in recent history–and without failure, he showed us that he is a man of the people. President Biden’s legacy is defined by his empathy, resilience, and steadfast commitment to the American people. When President Biden took office, our nation was grappling with a devastating once-in-a-century pandemic. His administration successfully guided us through this unprecedented crisis. And during his presidency, President Biden has worked tirelessly to rebuild the backbone of America–a strong and inclusive middle class. His administration has created over 15.5 million jobs, including 459.7k jobs in Illinois in the last 3.5 years. His efforts to lower prescription drug costs and make health care more accessible have provided relief to millions for Americans. These accomplishments will have a lasting impact on our country and will continue to guide as we move forward. We face a critical moment in our democracy. The stakes could not be higher, and we must stand firm against the threats posed by a potential Trump-Vance presidency. Donald Trump and J.D. Vance represents a return to policies that favor the wealthy, threaten our health care, and undermine our democratic institutions. We must ensure that their regressive and divisive agenda does not prevail. The Democratic Party of Illinois is committed to this fight. We will mobilize, organize, and vote to ensure that the Democratic ticket prevails in November. Together, we can finish the job and build a stronger, more equitable nation. Thank you, President Biden, for your service and leadership. The work continues, and we are ready to face the challenges ahead with unity and resolve.” Rep. Mary Miller: Kamala Harris Led the Biden Cover-Up & Border Invasion

WASHINGTON - Congresswoman Mary Miller (R-IL) released the following statement about Biden's decision not to run for president and his decision to endorse Harris: "Kamala Harris led the Democrats' cover-up of Joe Biden's severe cognitive decline. Their donors only forced Biden out once they got 'caught.' 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris must answer for the deadly invasion of our southern border and her cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline. The American people deserve to know who is actually running the country right now since the Democrats are finally admitting it is not Joe Biden." Statement from Democratic National Convention Chair Minyon Moore Today, the Chair of the Democratic National Convention Minyon Moore released the following statement following President Biden's announcement: President Biden represents the best of America. He is a public servant who has dedicated his life to delivering for the American people. For the entirety of his first term, he has gone above and beyond to bring our country back from the brink. Under his steady leadership, Democrats have delivered transformational progress: lowering costs, expanding access to health care, investing in America, and restoring dignified American leadership on the world stage. But President Biden is not just a consequential public servant. He is one of the most honorable leaders I have had the pleasure of working with during my time in Democratic politics. He has led with moral clarity and a steadfast commitment to bipartisanship, and his goodness transcends politics. He is a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, who has been unwavering in his love, support, and optimism even in the face of immense hardship. Here in Chicago, our mission remains the same. During the convention, we will have an opportunity to show the country and the world who Democrats are and what we stand for. Over the past year, we have been building the stage – literally and figuratively – for President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats to tell our story to the American people. The historic progress Democrats achieved under the Biden-Harris Administration will still be central to that story, as will the story of what is at stake in this election. We look forward to welcoming delegates and guests to Chicago from August 19-22 for the Democratic National Convention to rally behind our Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States and ensure we defeat Donald Trump once again. As President Biden has always said, there is nothing beyond our power when we come together as Americans. There is no more important moment than this year's convention for us to come together as a party and recommit to the work ahead.