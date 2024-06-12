ALTON - The Alton Post 126 senior American Legion baseball team broke open the game with a seven-run sixth inning on their way to a 13-8 District 22 win over Highland Post 439 Tuesday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

The Legionnaires have won the first two games of a three-game stretch against District 22 teams, and are now 5-4 for the season.

After a scoreless first inning, Highland scored twice in the top of the second to take a 2-0 lead, with Alton countering with three runs in the home half to go on top 3-2. Highland took back the lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth to hit the front 4-3, with Post 126 scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth, then hit Highland with their seven-run sixth to take the lead for good at 13-4. Post 439 scored four runs in the top of the seventh in a rally attempt, but fell short as Alton won 13-8.

Marcus Payne led the Legionnaires with two hits and a RBI, while Austin Rathgeb hit his second homer in as many days, this time a three-run shot for his only hit and RBIs, both Roman Cross and Devon Barboza had a hit and two RBIs, Eli Lawrence came up with a hit and RBI, and both Carsen Bristow and Ayden Calvert had a hit each. Andrew Nation started on the mound and went four innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on five hits, walking one and striking out five, while Will Frasier went the final three innings, giving up four runs, three earned, on four hits, walking three and fanning two.

Potthast led Highland with three hits and three RBIs, while D. Carroll had two hits, J. Kunz and B. Kunz each had a hit and RBI, and both C. Hughes and T. Henrichs had a hit. Carroll went all the way on the mound, allowing 13 runs, 12 earned, on eight hits, walking six and striking out three.

The Legionnaires host Smithton at Lloyd Hopkins field on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., then play in the Gator Classic at Trenton City Park this weekend, returning to District 22 play next Wednesday, June 19, at Highland in Glik Park, with a start time of 7 p.m.

