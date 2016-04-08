SPRINGFIELD, IL – They are known as one of the most influential rock and roll bands of all time, and this summer you can see them perform LIVE at the Illinois State Fair. State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon is pleased to announce KISS is bringing its fire breathing, pyrotechnic show to the Illinois State Fair Grandstand stage on Wednesday, August 17th.

The band has sold more than 40 million albums in the United States and has exceeded $100 million in record sales to become one of the world’s best-selling bands of all-time. KISS has performed in the smallest venues, like state fairs, to the world’s largest stages, including the Super Bowl and the Olympics.

KISS is a rock and roll group that appeals to multiple generations regardless of age or race. The group’s fans, the KISS Army, travel across the nation and around the world to see the band perform. Expect to see the KISS Army in full face paint and big hair, walking the streets of the fairgrounds the night this Hall of Fame act takes the stage.

The band, which is currently comprised of Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, and Eric Singer, has been performing before sold-out crowds since in 1973. KISS has countless hit songs, including: “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Strutter,” “Lick It Up,” “I was Made For Lovin’ You,” and “Beth”.

Ticket prices for each of the shows at the 2016 Illinois State Fair are listed below:





August 14: Jake Owen / Old Dominion

Tier 3 - $15 / Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 / Track $25 / VIP - $37

August 16: Dierks Bentley / Tucker Beathard

Tier 3 - $42 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $52 / Track $52 / VIP - $64





August 17: KISS

Tier 3 - $49 / Tier 2 - $54 / Tier 1 - $59 / Track $59 / VIP - $74





August 19: Cole Swindell / Kane Brown / LANco / Jon Langston

Tier 3 - $18 / Tier 2 - $23 / Tier 1 - $28 / Track $28 / VIP - $40

August 20: Little Big Town / David Nail

Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / Track $37 / VIP - $49

August 21: ZZ Top / Gregg Allman

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $39 / Tier 1 - $44 / Track $44 / VIP - $54



An on-sale date for the above mentioned acts has not been set at this time.

More details regarding ticket sales, special events, and additional grandstand acts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Dates for the 2016 Illinois State Fair are Aug. 12-21.

