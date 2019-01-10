TAMPA, FL -FOREIGNER, the classic British-American rock band, has announced that it will be donating its hit song “I Want To Know What Love Is” to Shriners Hospitals for Children®. FOREIGNER recently recorded the song with Kelly Hansen as lead vocalist, and they will be creating a new music video featuring Shriners Hospitals for Children patients. The new release will be available for download on Google Play and iTunes by January 1.

The single appears on a new album of live recordings, FOREIGNER LIVES IN CONCERT, available on February 15 both digitally and in stores via The Orchard. People can go to showthemlove.org to download the song. FOREIGNER is donating proceeds from both the single and the entire album to Shriners Hospitals for Children®.

Ultimate Classic Rock premiered the new music video for the song which can be viewed below and HERE.

The Mick Jones composition “I Want To Know What Love Is" hit the top of the charts all over the world when it was released in 1984 and is FOREIGNER’s biggest hit to date. It remains one of the band's best-known songs and is listed as one of Rolling Stone Magazine's greatest songs of all time.

“There is a spiritual undertone to ‘I Want To Know What Love Is,’ and when you apply the lyrics to a cause like Shriners Hospitals for Children it brings a whole new meaning to the song,” said FOREIGNER lead guitarist and songwriter Mick Jones.

“It’s hard to put a dollar amount on the value of this gift, but this is truly a monumental donation in our mind,” said John McCabe, executive vice president of Shriners Hospitals for Children. “Participating in the music video will be an invaluable experience for our patients. The fact that sales proceeds from the download of this song will go to Shriners Hospitals for Children is a wonderful bonus.”

“FOREIGNER has been involved with Shriners Hospitals for ten years, and we’ve been looking for a way to make a more meaningful impact,” said lead singer Kelly Hansen. “The lyrics of this song really speak to the qualities we’ve observed in the children here at Shriners Hospitals. The kids show this amazing resilience and happiness that really makes one think how powerful love is.”

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Since 1922, Shriners Hospitals for Children has provided pediatric specialty care to children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Shriners Hospitals has treated more than 1.3 million children from more than 180 countries over the last 95 years.

Shriners Hospitals for Children has 22 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico and is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. All care is provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay. Learn more at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

About FOREIGNER:

Responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is,” FOREIGNER continues to rock the charts more than forty years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. FOREIGNER also features strongly in every category in Billboard’s Greatest of All Time listing. The band is consistently in the Top 20 at Classic Rock Radio. As a result of the depth of the catalogue, the band gets more airplay at the format than Eric Clapton, Who, Fleetwood Mac, Bon Jovi, U2, Bad Company, and many of their peers.

