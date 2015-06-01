There has been a lot of activity with fund-raising for the Legendary Mustangs Sanctuary in Alhambra and their rescue efforts recently.

There was a cruise-in and flea market event at St. Louis Regional Airport that was highly successful on May 23. The next step will be a concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at Granite City Speedway. The benefit concert will support the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary wild mustang horse and burro rescues.

Featured bands at the concert will be Harvest Drive, Hurricane Creek and Mo Bandy. Tickets are $20 for the entire day of concerts; $40 for VIP seating.

Fund raising has been going so well, Kathy Lewis, one of the Legendary Mustangs Sanctuary owners, said. She believes after the Mo Bandy Concert, they will have enough money to purchase a needed trailer to perform the rescues.

Lewis was most appreciative of the interest and contributors so far.

“The car show went fantastic,” she said. “We had a lot of people out supporting us and donating. It was a great day.

Cora Miller has been a key volunteer of the sanctuary spreading the word about the events and their needs.

“Mustangs mean a lot because of their history and how they are a part of our history,” she said. “Their population is dwindling in the wild where our great-grandchildren may not know about wild mustangs because there won’t be any left, so we have to do something to preserve them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

There were several vendors at the car show and some entertainment. One artist featured was Bethany Caudill, a guitarist/singer.

“The event went very well and I was happy to donate time to such a wonderful healing cause,” she said. “I will continue to tell others about this meaningful cause and encourage them to donate to the beautiful horses.”

Amanda Dowel was a vendor with oils and card readings and agreed it was a great turnout.

“I am so glad to support such an amazing cause and we will continue to spread the word about these amazing mustang horses.”

For more information about donating to the Legendary Mustangs cause or the Mo Bandy Concert tickets, contact 618-615-8875.

More like this: