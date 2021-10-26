WOOD RIVER - The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has a “SPOOKY Friday Music Trivia Blast Fundraiser” scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Moose Lodge at 730 Wesley Drive in Wood River that should be a great way to kick off the Halloween weekend of activities.

The event is a key fund-raiser for the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary. The event will be hosted by Big Papa G Entertainment and the music variety will be that of fun 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, and country music. The music trivia blast night will be full of prizes, games, and much Halloween enjoyment.

Costs are $20 per person and $160 for tables of eight. The funds raised are used to support the Sanctuary’s ongoing rescue missions, expand education programs, restore needed winter hay supplies, and help develop the Sanctuary and Veteran Equine (S.A.V.E.)

Kathy and Shawn Lewis, the co-founders, and owners said without these types of fund-raisers, animal rescues are not possible. The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is not tax-funded and doesn’t receive regular allocations from other organizations and is dependent on businesses and organizations for support.

"Funds raised from the music trivia blast support the Sanctuary’s ongoing rescue mission expands education programs, restores much-needed winter hay supplies, and this year, funds will help acquire needed hay harvesting equipment," Kathy said. "We plan to expand the successful public education platforms to include new senior and veteran participation options.

“We are proud of a 100-percent successful adoption of this American treasure. Our workforce is all-volunteer with no paid staff or paid volunteers. We are asking you help to continue the legendary Mustang horse story and sustain its grand place in American history.”

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary marks 20 years this year, publicity head Cora Miller said and it just celebrated 15 years as a non-profit.

“The event will be fabulous on Oct. 29,” Miller, a long-time ardent supporter, said. “Halloween costumes are welcome and we will have big Papa G on stage as our host. We have lots of really good prizes. A lot of businesses around the region just opened up their hearts and provided sponsorships.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Miller said the past two years of the COVID-19 Pandemic have been extremely hard on nonprofits.

“We had to cancel the typical fundraisers and this is our first year back,” Miller said. “COVID-19 put a big crunch on everything and we are thrilled to be back and hoping for a good crowd to support our mission of rescue and relaunching the veteran equine program.”

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has received national attention through nationwide visitor/tourist agencies and through internships and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Kathy and Shawn are known across the U.S. for their passion and kindness for mustang rescue and are the reason many have survived.

Kathy said she was very thankful for all those who donated and supported the sanctuary during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“Our goal is always to get the horses in and then adopt every one of them out and save them,” she said. “We have done this with love for over 20 years. The Mustangs are majestic and loyal and they become your best friend.”

People can also donate or purchase tickets at:

http/www.legendarymustangssanctuary.org

For any other information to donate or become a Legendary Mustang sponsor, contact Kathy at 618-616-8875 for more other information or e-mail her at mustangsanctuary@yahoo.com

More like this:

Related Video: