EDWARDSVILLE - Hypnotist Rich Guzzi has taken a liking to Edwardsville and is making his fourth appearance at Wildey Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday and tickets remain.

Tickets are $16 and can still be obtained, Wildey Theatre’s General Manager Al Canal said.

Residents can obtain tickets by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre box office at 252 North Main St. or coming to the box office tonight.

Guzzi takes volunteers from the audience to be hypnotized and it becomes quite a show.

The comedian-hypnotist said he loves coming to Edwardsville and entertaining its people and hopes many patrons will come out tonight. He described the Edwardsville area crowd as stimulating, intelligent and fun and is looking forward to a packed house tonight.

"It is always fun to come to Wildey and always a great crowd," he said.

He said the Wildey show will be extra comical, playing on laughable situations with couples. For anyone who thinks his hypnotism isn't real, he encouraged them to come out and see for themselves, because it is the real thing, he said. The journey for Guzzi started at a young age, when he began working on friends in school as a hypnotist, then it eventually led to a wonderful career.

Canal describes Guzzi as easily “the best hypnotist in the country.”

“I have seen many hypnotists in my 30 years in the entertainment business and Rich is bar none the best,” Canal said.

Tonight's show will be extra entertaining with the comical and open expressions of those on stage about a variety of relationship topics and Guzzi encouraged people to come out for one of his better events of the year.

