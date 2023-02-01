ST. LOUIS - The legendary “Beatle Bob” Robert Matonis recently ended his concert streak around the St. Louis area that started on Christmas Day, 1996.

Matonis has always been visible at the side of the stage dancing at concert venues across the St. Louis region. If “Beatle Bob” attended a concert, a band knew they were on the right track and in some ways, had made it.

Beatle Bob’s streak continued for 9,439 days, which does not include 85 days during the COVID-19 Pandemic when concerts were not happening in town. The feat, when one thinks about it, is beyond remarkable.

Matonis is a huge part of the St. Louis entertainment culture and folklore. Bob is now 70 years old and announced recently he had to spend a few days at Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment, which sidelined his concert streak. He also said he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s Disease in February 2021 and has not been able to dance at some of the recent concerts he attended.

A salute to “Beatle Bob” who has delighted entertainment audiences with his vibrant personality for more than 25 years at concerts and a hope he gets well soon.

