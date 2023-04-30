ST. LOUIS – Mike Shannon, a beloved “Voice of the St. Louis Cardinals” died Saturday night. He was age 83.

The St. Louis Cardinals released this statement about the death of Shannon: “He was our voice, our friend, and an icon for generations. We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Cardinals legend and St. Louis native son Mike Shannon.

“Mike Shannon played for the Cardinals for nine seasons and was vital to the team's 1964 and 1967 World Series titles. He hit the final home run at Sportsman's Park as well as the first Cardinals home run at Busch Memorial Stadium in 1966.”

Shannon was dedicated to the Cardinals for more than 60 years, and that included 50 years as a member of the team’s radio broadcasts. On broadcasts, Shannon was well known for his "Get Up Baby!" calls when the Cardinals delivered home runs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Shannon was a St. Louis native and broke into the big leagues with the Cardinals in 1962.

He patrolled third base and outfield for nine seasons and won World Series titles in 1964 and 1967.

Shannon’s career as a baseball player was cut short due to a kidney disease, though he dedicated his life to the Cardinals well beyond as a legendary broadcaster.

This is an Associated Press story about Mike Shannon's death:

https://www.riverbender.com/topnews/details.cfm?id=412819

More like this: