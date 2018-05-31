EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran School once again has a considerable amount to be proud about in the track and field arena.

Trinity Lutheran School performs at a high standard year after year in boys and girls track and field and has state success for multiple years.

Sixteen boys and girls from the school recently participated in a number of state track and field events, with the boys team finishing in 14th place and the girls team finishing in 16th place overall (out of 60 participating schools) in Chicago.

The Trinity Lutheran track team is comprised of students from the school's fourth through eighth grades. Morgan DeBlieck and Eric Dunn serve as the team's coaches.

Bennett Schueler, Mason Miller, Collin Jose, and Dibri Maassen finished in second place for the boys 4x100 relay, while the following students placed in the respective events:

Marcie Billings - 2nd place in hurdles

Marcie Billings - 4th place in long jump

Mason Miller- 4th place in 200 meter dash

Mason Miller- 7th place in long jump

Collin Jose - 7th place in hurdles

Zoey Wedel - 8th place in shot put

Zoey Wedel - 9th place in discus

Hunter Guebert - 9th place in discus

Hunter Guebert - 10th in Shot Put

