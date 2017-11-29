WHITE HALL - North Greene’s boys basketball team opened the season on Tuesday against Pleasant Hill, showing the firepower of the twins - Josh and Jonah Hopper - and several other weapons. The Spartans captured an easy 56-36 win.

Berry said thought his squad played with “great intensity.”

“We are making some good steps,” he said. “I am also proud of our bench and our young guys. Hopefully, we will keep jelling as a team and keep finding ways to do good things.”

Josh Hopper had 11 points to pace the Spartans, while Collin Van Meter and Jonah Hopper added 10 points each. Brett Whicker contributed 8 points, while Justin Lawson and Carter Hoesman each had 4 points for North Greene.

Grant Peebles led Pleasant Hill with 12 points, to lead all scorers in the game, and Jesse Crowder added 7 points.

North Greene led 24-14 at the half in the game, then outscored Pleasant Hill 13-11 and 19-11 in the final two periods.

