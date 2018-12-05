HIGHLAND 64, JERSEY 37: The Highland Bulldogs, who handed Edwardsville their first loss at home in nearly nine years on Saturday, stopped a seven-game home winning streak for the Panthers in their win at Havens Gym.

Clare Breden led the way for Jersey with 10 points while Abby Manns added nine. Ellie Brown was the leading scorer for Highland with 18, while Megan Kronk had 14 and Bella LaPorta 12.

The Panthers are now 4-3 on the season, 2-1 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

Jersey head girls basketball coach Kevin Strebel said: “We played a really good basketball team tonight and we didn’t play mistake free and didn’t execute the way we needed. We had to play mistake free to beat a team like that, they have a ton of weapons. We are very capable, we have to have multiple scorers if Clare is guarded tightly. We didn’t have anyone who could hit shots in the second half.”

