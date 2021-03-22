EDWARDSVILLE - A Leclaire Water Tower Inspection will be done weather permitting on Weather permitting between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

The City of Edwardsville will be performing a structural evaluation of the Leclaire water tower located at the intersection of Troy Road and Longfellow Avenue. During this time, Longfellow Avenue will be closed to traffic between Troy Road and Jefferson Road.

Equipment will be staged on the MCT “Leclaire Junction” Park and Ride lot north of the parking lot entrance. The entrance and south portion of the lot will remain open. Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.

