EDWARDSVILLE - Yoga in the Park on Saturday, August 4th has been canceled. We will resume Yoga in the Park on August 11th.

The Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Department is offering free yoga classes on Saturdays starting at 8am to 9am at Leclaire Lake Park. Yoga in the Park runs through Saturday, September 1st.

The class is open to all levels and best of all it is completely free. Please bring a yoga mat, water, bug spray, and a blanket to put under your mat if grass is wet on Saturday mornings. Arrive 15 minutes early to register and set up your mat.

For more information, please visit our website www.cityofedwardsville.com or call the Parks Department at 692-7538.

