EDWARDSVILLE - Friends of Leclaire are now accepting vendor applications for the 27th Annual Leclaire Parkfest to be held Sunday, October 21 from Noon to 5 PM at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville.

A fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District, the event features live music, arts and craft booths, games, narrated trolley tours of the historic district, a large book fair, and a display of vintage vehicles. Food booths, arts & crafts, games and informational booths are all part of Leclaire Parkfest.

Article continues after sponsor message

Food and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or businesses sponsoring a charity. The price for a booth space is $30. Vendor applications and information are available on the Friends of Leclaire web site at www.historic-leclaire.org or by calling vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.

More like this:

Related Video: