EDWARDSVILLE - Friends of Leclaire are now accepting vendor applications for the 27th Annual Leclaire Parkfest to be held Sunday, October 21 from Noon to 5 PM at Leclaire Park in Edwardsville.

A fall festival celebrating the history of the Leclaire National Historic District, the event features live music, arts and craft booths, games, narrated trolley tours of the historic district, a large book fair, and a display of vintage vehicles. Food booths, arts & crafts, games and informational booths are all part of Leclaire Parkfest.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Food and informational booths are limited to not-for-profit organizations or businesses sponsoring a charity. The price for a booth space is $30. Vendor applications and information are available on the Friends of Leclaire web site at www.historic-leclaire.org or by calling vendor coordinator Theresa Morrison at 618-920-5333.

More like this:

Oct 8, 2023 - Leclaire Park Festival Is Set In Edwardsville

Sep 25, 2023 - Friends Of Leclaire Hosts 31st Annual Parkfest On Sunday, October 15

Dec 15, 2023 - Shannon Stelling Talks Upcoming Home Expo, Trade Programs, More

Sep 26, 2023 - Edwardsville Unity Fest Is Free Day Of Activities, Performances And Food

Sep 27, 2023 - Canine Carnival At The Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market Set For Sept. 30th

Related Video:

Friends of Leclaire Hosts 26th Annual Parkfest

The 25th Annual Leclaire Parkfest

 