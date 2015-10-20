The Leclaire Parkfest on Sunday in Edwardsville attracted several thousand people and left everyone in good spirits with the beautiful, October weather.

Cindy Reinhardt, the coordinator of the event presented by Friends of Leclaire, said the festival appeared enjoyable to those who flocked to the park.

“We try to have things the public will enjoy when come and visit the festival and things that will have an impact on the community for the rest of the year,” Reinhardt said.

The majority of the food vendors were non-profits from the Knights of Columbus, Lions, University Nursing Home and Rehab, and many more.

The Leclaire Parkfest featured arts and crafts, trolley tours, exhibits, children’s activities, a D.A.R. book sale, pet adoption, music and an abundance of food and drink items. The bands were “Old St. Louis Levee Band Trio with Dixieland Jazz and “The Lodge Brothers” with old time folk music. The event is always the third Sunday in October.

Event sponsors were TheBANK of Edwardsville, Krause Properties, Attorney Keith Short and Creative Options Graphic Design. Reinhardt also thanked the numerous volunteers who work hard to make the event happen each year, all doing their parts. She also credited the Edwardsville Park and Recreation Department for their help during the festival and work they do around the park to prepare it for the big day each year.

The Friends of Leclaire take considerable pride in Leclaire Park, planting flowers, tending to the gardens and making improvements to the park, Reinhardt said. This past year, the group painted a large picnic pavilion and have planted trees, put in a bench and much more. The group also distributes a newsletter to everyone in the Leclaire neighborhood. The Leclaire area has been on the National Register for many years.

“We have tried to build pride in our neighborhood,” Reinhardt said. “We had people come from everywhere to the Parkfest. This year’s event was great. The Knights of Columbus had to buy more brats and buns, the vendors did very well. One even needed to go get more lemons for lemonade. The Friends of Leclaire charge a very nominal fee to vendors to register because we want them all to succeed.”

