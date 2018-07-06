EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted a fishing derby at Leclaire Lake Park this past Saturday again had strong attendance, with 80 kids participating.

“A huge thank you to our generous sponsors who make this event possible: Illinois Department of Natural Resources for coming out to the park and going over some fishing tips with the kids,” Hayley M. Verheyen, CPRP, Edwardsville recreational activities supervisor, said.

“Also, a thank you to BJ’s Printable for donating trophies for the winners, to Walgreens for providing volunteers and goodie bag items and Sonic for bringing Cherry Limeades!”

The winners were:

Most Fish Caught:

1st Place- Kyle O'Rourke (54 Fish)

1st Place- Jay Neer (54 Fish)

2nd Place- Pete Bodimer (48 Fish)

3rd Place- Drew Grave (41 Fish)

Biggest Fish:

1st Place-Joshua Tschida (7 Inches)

1st Place-Oliver Pohlmann (7 Inches)

2nd Place- Caron Williams (6.5 Inches)

3rd Place- Antonella DeAvile (6 inches)

