Leclaire Lake Fishing Derby attracts 80 participants, winners announced
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted a fishing derby at Leclaire Lake Park this past Saturday again had strong attendance, with 80 kids participating.
“A huge thank you to our generous sponsors who make this event possible: Illinois Department of Natural Resources for coming out to the park and going over some fishing tips with the kids,” Hayley M. Verheyen, CPRP, Edwardsville recreational activities supervisor, said.
“Also, a thank you to BJ’s Printable for donating trophies for the winners, to Walgreens for providing volunteers and goodie bag items and Sonic for bringing Cherry Limeades!”
The winners were:
Most Fish Caught:
1st Place- Kyle O'Rourke (54 Fish)
1st Place- Jay Neer (54 Fish)
2nd Place- Pete Bodimer (48 Fish)
3rd Place- Drew Grave (41 Fish)
Biggest Fish:
1st Place-Joshua Tschida (7 Inches)
1st Place-Oliver Pohlmann (7 Inches)
2nd Place- Caron Williams (6.5 Inches)
3rd Place- Antonella DeAvile (6 inches)
