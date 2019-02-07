IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A AT LEBANON

LEBANON 45, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 36 (OT): Father McGivney shutout the host Greyhounds 6-0 in the fourth quarter, but were outscored in overtime 12-3 as Lebanon eliminated the Griffins in the second semifinal of the Lebanon Regional Wednesday night.

Anna McKee led McGivney with 11 points, while Madison Webb added 10.

Emily Reinneck had a big game for the Greyhounds with 28 points, while twin sister Abigail added eight.

The Griffins ended their season 21-11, while Lebanon advances also with a 21-11 record. The Greyhounds and the Okawville Rockets will play in the final. Okawville defeated Metro East Lutheran in the other regional game.

OKAWVILLE 69, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 41: Sami Kasting led Metro-East with 11 points, while Miriam Wolff added nine as Okawville eliminated the Knights in the Lebanon regional semifinals.

Sydney Tebbe led the Rockets with 17 points, Madison Powell had 16 points, and Kathryn Lohman 11.

Metro-East ends its season at 13-13, while Okawville advances to the final with a 13-15 record.

