SEE 1st MidAmerica/Riverbender.com Sky Cam Fall Colors Video Below:

ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The region is always a bustling place for fall colors and now the leaves are falling to the ground and it is mulching time for most.

However, in recent days, the fall colors were vibrant in areas from Hardin to Grafton, Pere Marquette Lodge all the way to the Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville were packed with people seeing the best of what the area had to offer.

Taylor Hamberg, director of marketing and events for Pere Marquette Lodge, and Aya Laird, Watershed Nature Center in Edwardsville administrative program coordinator, said in recent days both have been extremely busy with people taking in the fall colors.

Article continues after sponsor message

“October is always a busy time of year for us and especially this October, we had floods of people coming in,” Hamberg said. “We had the River Road Wine Festival and this year we had over 740 people compared to 500 last year. It was so bright with reds, oranges and yellows. The fall colors bloomed a little later this year but they were still beautiful. You were able to see a kaleidoscope of colors here at the lodge. It seemed like the fall colors bloomed a little later than in previous years.”

Laird said the Nature Center scenery was beautiful in October and continues so in November.

“There has been golden leaves everywhere and they have been beautiful,” she said. “It has been a weird year for leaves because of the climate changing. Plants don’t know how to react. Some trees drop their leaves earlier and some later.”

Laird said spots in the nature center preserve touch prairies and marsh and with the trees, it is a well integrated and gorgeous landscape.

Edwardsville and Alton both have been consistent Tree City nominees. Both Downtown Alton and Edwardsville older trees exuded the usual vibrant color schemes in October.

More like this: