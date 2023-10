Learn to Skate Classes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. East Alton Ice Arena - Learn to skate classes beginnning Saturday, October 5th between 11:45am - 12:45pm. $112 for 10 weeks of skating lessons, followed by participation in the holiday show!! call 618-254-RINK or e-mail krhsk8@gmail.com for more details. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip