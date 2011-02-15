Godfrey, Ill. – Whether baking is just a hobby or a way to make a little extra money on the side, you can learn to be your own “cake boss” through various offerings at Lewis and Clark Community College this Spring.

Coming up:

Cake Art: Level 1

Learn the art of cake decorating in just four weeks. This course teaches participants how to properly bake and level cakes, prepare various types of icing, and practice techniques such as borders, drop flowers, roses, fancy writing, pattern presses and more. Instructor Karen Roth will provide a supply list on the first night of class – participants will need to provide their own un-iced cakes for the remaining sessions. CEHG-101-60; February 16-March 9; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Godfrey Campus, RE 0201; $45

Cake Art: Level 2

Build on the techniques you already know. Learn how to work with Royal icing while practicing the basket weave technique, designing icing pieces and creating more elaborate flower designs. Instructor Karen Roth will provide a supply list on the first night of class – participants will need to provide their own un-iced cakes for the remaining sessions. CEHG-201-60; March 16-April 6; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Godfrey Campus, RE 0201; $45

Cake Art: Level 3

Dazzle your friends with the look of a rolled fondant cake and other decorated masterpieces as you take your basic cake decorating skills to the next level. Learn the basics of rolled fondant, coloring fondant, and fondant covered cakes and circles from instructor Karen Roth. Mold a fondant rose and make flowers, drapes, borders and more. Previous experience in cake decorating is required for this course. CEHG-301-60; April 13 – May 4; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Godfrey Campus, RE 0201; $45

Pull-Apart Cakes

Pull-apart cakes, which use cupcakes for a base but are iced together as one cake, are the latest trend in cake decorating! In this one-night, hands-on workshop, instructor Betty Parks will teach you how to create a pull-apart cake and give it that finished look with basic decorating techniques. Serving dessert at your next party will be a breeze with a pull-apart cake. A $5 materials fee for tools and supplies is payable to the instructor at the beginning of the workshop. CEHG-170-FED60; April 14; 6-9 p.m.; Edwardsville High School Foods Lab, B160; $20

Airbrushing for Cakes

Airbrushing isn't just for models and T-shirts – it is also a growing trend in the world of cake decorating! In this one-night, hands-on workshop, instructor Betty Parks will teach you how to use the art of airbrushing to decorate cakes, cupcakes and cookies. Each participant will have some airbrushed goodies to take home at the end of the night. A $5 materials fee for tools and supplies is payable to the instructor at the beginning of the workshop. CEHG-171-FED60; April 28; 6-9 p.m.; Edwardsville High School Foods Lab, B160; $20

Edible Centerpieces

Looking for a festive centerpiece or a unique gift idea? Edible arrangements are just the thing to spice up any table and impress your family and friends! In this one-night, hands-on workshop, instructor Betty Parks will teach you how to create an edible centerpiece using a mixture of candies and cookies. You'll arrange the yummy treats using a variety of techniques to create that special look, then take home an edible centerpiece of your own design! A $10 materials fee for tools and supplies is payable to the instructor at the beginning of the workshop. CEPE-172-FED60; May 12; 6-9 p.m.; Edwardsville High School Foods Lab, B160; $20

For more information on these courses, contact Katie Sledge, assistant director of Corporate and Community Learning, at (618) 468-5750 or by e-mail at ksledge@lc.edu. To enroll today, visit www.lc.edu or contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-7000.

