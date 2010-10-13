Learn to be an Ace of Cakes Just in Time for the Holidays
Godfrey, Ill. – Just like the pros on television, you too can learn to create designer cakes just in time for the holidays, with Corporate & Community Learning’s new fondant instruction series.
Fondant Basics: Halloween Cakes will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus. Participants will learn how to cover a cake with fondant and decorate it in a Halloween theme using the latest tips and tricks, just like Buddy from TLC’s “Cake Boss” and Duff from Food Network’s “Ace of Cakes.”
Fondant Basics: Holiday Cakes will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 on the Godfrey campus. Participants will learn to create beautiful cakes that make stunning centerpieces for holiday get-togethers with family and friends.
Instructor Michelle Davenport is a cake artist at Sweet Indulgences in Brighton. She designs cakes for weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, birthdays and even just for fun.
“Any kind of activity or character, I can personalize it for whomever the cake is for. There’s really nothing too outlandish,” she said.
Davenport has been baking since the age of 7 and working mainly with fondant for the past several years, although she says either workshop can be fun for anyone.
“I have fun with it. I have four daughters and it’s a lot like Play-Doh,” she said. “Anyone can go to Walmart and order a cake and put toys on it, but almost everything I put on my cakes is edible. That’s what sets me apart.
“A lot of people ask me how hard it is. Some people find out they have a talent for it.”
Each workshop costs $16, to be paid at the time of registration, plus a materials fee of $20, payable to Davenport on the day of the workshop. Materials include a pre-baked, 6-inch white, yellow or chocolate cake, pre-frosted with homemade buttercream frosting, homemade marshmallow-based fondant, various colors and the use of decorating tools for the night.
Class size is limited and preregistration is required, so call Amy Underwood at (618) 468-5111 to reserve a spot today.
To learn more about Sweet Indulgences, visit www.sweetindulgences-il.com or search “Sweet Indulgences – IL” on Facebook.
