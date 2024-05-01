ALTON - St. Louis Oasis and Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) are teaming up during Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention month to bring the older adult community information on the disease. On Wednesday, May 15th, St. Louis Oasis will hold a two-hour class called “Osteoporosis Do’s and Don’ts of Everyday Movement” from 10am-12pm. Taught by a physical therapist, this class will cover how and why osteoporosis fractures occur, how to avoid them by making changes and modifications to the way you move, and how you can protect your bones and joints.

This class will take place at Senior Services Plus, Inc. located at 2603 N. Rodgers Ave. in Alton, IL. The class is free and open to the public, but space is limited. To reserve your spot, please call 618-465-3298 ext. 123.

About SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a 501(c) not-for-profit organization established to enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services, for everyone aging successfully. Senior Services Plus, Inc. has been providing services for older adults since 1973. Our mission is: To provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age.

