GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) division will be offering a series of five individual personal finance workshops.

From millennials looking for financial independence to professionals worried about retirement, those who would like to learn about the various aspects personal finance are encouraged to enroll.

“We understand the world of personal finances can be confusing and stressful,” said L&C’s Assistant Director of CCL Katie Haas. “We believe that being properly educated about your options is the key to making wise decisions. The goal of these workshops is to help you understand your options without being pressured into making decisions.”

CCL Instructor Joe Allaria is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professional who provides clients with comprehensive financial planning solutions, which build, manage and preserve wealth.

“I truly believe it is absolutely imperative for individuals to take charge of their own financial plan,” Allaria said. “That always starts with education.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The first course, Why Even Buy Long-Term Care Coverage?, will help participants decide if long-term care coverage could be beneficial for them. Topics will include the types of coverage available and how to get the best coverage at the lowest cost. This informative workshop is designed specifically for those over the age of 40. The course will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The registration deadline is Aug. 30, and the cost is $15.

“The topic of long-term care is a top concern among baby boomers today and it is important that they get the facts in order to better plan for themselves and their families,” Allaria said.

Income Investing in Retirement will cover the most effective ways to generate income in retirement, including dividend-paying stocks, bonds, mutual funds and REITs. Participants will learn how to keep giving themselves paychecks after they retire. The course will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. The registration deadline is Sept. 19, and the cost is $15.

Annuities: The Good, Bad & Ugly will help participants decide if buying an annuity is right for them, by exploring both sides of the annuity discussion and hearing why annuities can be effective in the right scenario, but crippling in the wrong scenario. Allaria will also help participants decide what annuities are right for them. The course will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. The registration deadline is Oct. 3 and the cost is $15.

Knowing When You Can Retire Safely will cover one of the biggest concerns of retirees: knowing when to retire. Allaria will cover how to find out that answer and how to confidently know how much to withdraw from accounts in retirement and which account should be drawn from first. The course will take place from 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20. The registration deadline is Oct. 17 and the cost is $15.

Millennials will face more financial challenges in the years to come than other previous generation, including a lack of private pensions, potentially decreased Social Security benefits and flat equity markets. The 5 Millennial Money-Crushing Keys workshop will teach millennials how to overcome these obstacles in order to reach financial independence. The course will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. The registration deadline is Oct. 31 and the cost is $15.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Haas at (618) 468-5750.

More like this: