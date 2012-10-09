GODFREY - The Corporate and Community Learning division of Lewis and Clark Community is offering the opportunity to experience a unique culinary adventure during an upcoming workshop entitled Cooking for a Crowd.

Philanthropist Christy Schaper and Chef Stephanie Vallo will help participants cook and serve a meal for families staying at the Park Avenue Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in St. Louis. The experience will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. A detailed itinerary will be provided a week prior to departure.

Part of the mission at the RMH is to provide a comfortable place to stay for families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at St. Louis area hospitals.

"As a wife and mother of young boys, I cannot imagine the heartbreak of potentially losing a child to trauma or disease," Schaper said. "I want to reach out to the Ronald McDonald house to offer comfort through food to those families. Providing a meal for someone that nourishes their body, and sometimes even their souls, is a pathway of true connection to another person."

During this interactive workshop, participants will learn some key tips for cooking for a crowd from Vallo, including simple recipes with big taste, sanitary food preparation, efficient service to a large group, proper cleanup and food storage.

"We are planning a Mexican fiesta with a taco bar and toppings," Vallo said. "We will have both crunchy corn and soft flour shells, with seasoned ground beef and chicken fillings along with the typical toppings such as cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, etc. Also, there's a possibility of some freshly made guacamole and/or salsa fresca."

The cost of the workshop is $65. This fee includes all supplies, food and materials for preparing the meal for the RMH families, and transportation for the round trip expedition to St. Louis and back. Space is limited.

"If you enjoy cooking, want to learn more about cooking for a crowd and would like to help brighten the lives of others, this workshop is for you," Schaper said. "You will also be introduced to the variety of volunteer opportunities available in the Metro East community."

For more information visit www.lc.edu/ccl. To enroll, contact CCL Assistant Director Katie Haas at (618) 468-5750.

