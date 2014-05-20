GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division has two upcoming offerings designed to save people money on repair bills by teaching them how to do basic auto maintenance and small engine repair on their own.

“These types of repairs are intimidating for most people,” said CCL Assistant Director of Programming Katie Haas. “Our goal with these workshops is to reduce that anxiety by providing people with the knowledge and confidence they need to complete simple repairs on their own. The cost savings in that will go a long way toward paying for larger repairs, should they arise in the future.”

L&C Automotive faculty will teach both offerings. Participants can register for an individual workshop or both workshops as a bundle to save more than $20.

Participants of the Basic Auto Repair course will obtain the skills to properly troubleshoot and correct many basic repairs and light maintenance such as fluid, spark plug and brake inspections, and changing oil, filters, tires and wiper blades.

The course fee of $79 includes standard safety lenses and a textbook. The course will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. June 3 and 5 on L&C’s Godfrey campus in Trimpe 174. The deadline to register is May 27.

A lot of equipment operates using small engines, including lawn mowers, weed whackers, snow blowers, four wheelers, lawn edgers and dirt bikes. Small Engine Care and Repair will teach participants how to troubleshoot and repair problems with small engines. This class will include information on understanding small engines, basic and advance repairs, the tools needed, safety issues, maintenance and today’s fuels.

The course fee of $79 includes standard safety lenses and a textbook. The class will take place from 5:30-9 p.m. June 24 and 26 on L&C’s Godfrey campus in Trimpe 174. The deadline to register is May 27.

“We encourage both men and women to participate in these workshops,” Haas said. “With the proper training, anyone can conquer these basic repairs.”

For more information, including how to enroll, call CCL Division Assistant Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701. For a complete listing of Corporate and Community Learning offerings visit www.lc.edu/ccl.

In the photo above, Chris Reynolds, coordinator and assistant professor of Automotive Technology, left, instructs students Matt Zowsky and Eric Walker on how to use a digital storage oscilloscope on a hybrid electric vehicle. Photo by S. Paige Allen, L&C Photographer

