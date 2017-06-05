GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division will be offering a four-day couse entitled Vehicle Electrification Systems, during which participants will explore high voltage vehicle electrification technologies.

“The operation of vehicle electrification products, and the vast high and low voltage diagnostic processes are significantly different than traditional vehicle systems,” said CCL Instructor and FutureTech Auto Chief Technology Officer Mark Quarto. “Therefore, it is vital that automotive instructors and technicians understand how all of the high voltage systems interface with the vehicle powertrain and traditional electrical systems, and how to safely and properly diagnose them using special procedures and equipment.”

The application-based course will concentrate on the systems that comprise vehicle electrification technologies, such as architectures, operation, functions, testing and design considerations of the safety, power electronics, energy systems and failure modes associated with HEV, PHEV and BEV vehicles. This course will also provide an environment in which participants can acquire a solid systems and integration foundation for applying this content to any product with vehicle electrification.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our courses are lecture and hands-on based so, when participants complete this course, they will have substantial knowledge and skills to immediately apply these experiences on the job,” Quarto said.

The offering will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, July 25-28. Participates who register by June 16 will save $200 on the cost of the course, which includes lunch.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call (618) 468-5785.

More like this: