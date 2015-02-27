Name: Leah June Clare

Parents: Sara and Dave Clare

Weight: 9lbs 11oz

Birthdate: 2/12/2015

Time: 12:25 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Lucy (1) Jack (4)

Grandparents: Gary and JoAnn Johnson of Brighton, Cindy Bechtold of Godfrey and Bill Bechtold of Godfrey

Great Grandparents: Helen Crawford of Jerseyville

 