Leah June Clare
February 27, 2015 11:26 AM
Name: Leah June Clare
Parents: Sara and Dave Clare
Weight: 9lbs 11oz
Birthdate: 2/12/2015
Time: 12:25 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Lucy (1) Jack (4)
Grandparents: Gary and JoAnn Johnson of Brighton, Cindy Bechtold of Godfrey and Bill Bechtold of Godfrey
Great Grandparents: Helen Crawford of Jerseyville