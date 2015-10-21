Leaf Peeper's Paradise at Pere Marquette
GRAFTON - The fall foliage in the Middle Mississippi River Valley is breathtaking as the many varieties of trees provide scenic views for passers by. A drive or bike ride up the Great River Road offers tree covered bluffs on one side and the shimmering Mississippi on the other. Take a ride on the Hakuna Matata Tour boat or one of the area ferries to enjoy the view from the river. Or drive Pere Marquette Park’s scenic drive and hike the trails to the beautiful overlooks. If you are looking for a great place to relax and soak in the scenery, the terrace at Pere Marquette Lodge is ideal.
The beauty of the area is unsurpassable during the fall season and draws crowds from all over the country. As the tourists descend on the area, getting around can become a little overwhelming. Our suggestion? Visit through the week to avoid the crowds or if you do come on a weekend, expect some traffic and a wait to get your table in the Restaurant. But who cares about the crowds when you have a glass of wine and this beautiful view?
